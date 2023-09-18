Albert Nyathi, Asante Mo, Dudu Manenga for Utshomi Harare unveiling

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

RENOWEND poet Albert Nyathi, Afro-tech dance group Asante Mo and jazz songstress Dudu Manenga are set to perform at the unveiling of the Buddy/Berlin Bear at the German Embassy in Harare on Thursday.

After a successful launch of the Buddy/Berlin Bear in Bulawayo in January, the bear reaches its destination of a lifetime in the capital.

Utshomi (a native name for “Buddy”), a 2-metre tall bear sculpture made of fibreglass, is the symbol of the German capital Berlin, thus being called Berlin Bear. The Buddy Bear campaign was initiated over 20 years ago by the German Foreign Ministry and made the Buddy Bears known around the globe as ambassadors of a liberal and cosmopolitan Germany.

Asante Mo member, Damian said they are ready to light up Harare.

“We are happy to be heading to Harare once again where we will unveil Tshomie and we will also have events in places like Ilanda Garden and Emagumeni.

“For us it’s like a tour as there are more venues which we are yet to get full confirmation. This is an opportunity for us to continue marketing our work out there and hope one day it will be performing overseas,” said Damian.

