Albert Nyathi gives back to Kafusi village

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RENOWNED poet Albert Nyathi has not forsaken his roots as he has given back to his community through a donation of building material for the construction of Kafusi Secondary School girl’s hostel.

The Harare-based entertainer continues to be in touch with his community that is found in the thickets of Kafusi village, Gwanda district.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz after delivering the material recently, Nyathi said it was his wish to see the community of Kafusi rise in terms of development. Other than the construction of the hostel, Nyathi is also working on erecting water pipes for the community garden.

“The projects are a combination of factors where we donated window and door frames for Kafusi Secondary School for the girls’ hostel that I’m building with the help of Christ’s Hospital School (based in England).

“We also donated water pipes for a community garden at Kafusi where each gardener (mostly women and elderly persons) will have a vegetable garden and trees in the orchard area hence the need to increase water points,” said Nyathi.

He said they hope to fast-track the building of the hostel.

“The builders and the community are now working on the foundation as the trenching has been approved of by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s district office. We hope such a development will empower the girl child and help in eradicating school dropouts that had affected many young girls,” said Nyathi. – @mthabisi_mthire