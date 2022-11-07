Albert Nyathi to headline Shangano Arts Fest

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE 16th edition of the annual Shangano Arts Festival has been slated for 24 to 28 November with renowned imbongi Albert Nyathi expected to headline the event in Hwange.

Little Theatre, the home of theatre in the coal mining town will be the main venue while organisers are working on finalising other venues for side events.

The theme for the festival is “Jubilate.”

Shangano Arts Festival is Matabeleland North’s premier arts event which is aimed at promoting and preserving culture through arts, specifically music and dance.

Districts in the province rotate to host the event.

Festival director Petros Ndlovu implored all stakeholders including Members of Parliament from across the province to invest in the event to promote and celebrate arts and cultural diversity.

“The Shangano Arts Festival is going to run from 24 to 28 November in Hwange and this is the 16th edition. We are celebrating the cultural diversity we have in Matabeleland North and we are still finalising on the guest of honour but we can confirm that poetry icon Albert Nyathi will conduct a workshop to mentor and educate youths on arts,” he said.

Ndlovu said several acts are lined up and these include a children talent search, workshops on environmental children’s rights and public finance management awareness.

There will also be a creative corridors project for youth and children with disabilities from different selected wards and a women’s forum on plant based diet.

Ndlovu said Hwange Little Theatre is the heart of theatre in the province hence and there is need to make sure young and upcoming artists are familiar with the venue.

The key highlight for the festival will be the presence of Matabeleland North provincial winners for the 2022 Chibuku Neshamwari, Pezhuba Pachena and the Chibuku Road to Fame provincial winners Shantani, as well as Vulindlela, Top Kings, Jewel, Shaba Arts and others.

Ndlovu said the guest will be a high profile person who understands the arts sector.

“I can confirm that Albert Nyathi is coming courtesy of Daniel Molokele the Hwange Central MP and Hwange West MP Godfrey Dube is also facilitating Victoria Falls based twins Top Kings to participate at the event.

“It is our hope that we will see a lot of MPs from the province coming to support the Shangano Festival.

Colliery Limited, Ministry of Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation, National Arts Council and the corporate world partnered with the organisers.

[email protected]