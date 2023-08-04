Albinism Konnect Music to stage debut concert

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE Albinism Konnect Music band, an Afro-fusion outfit is set to stage its debut show at the Alliance Française offices in Suburbs, Bulawayo next weekend.

Willard Musiyarira, the executive director and founder of The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust whose mandate is to improve the livelihoods of women, youths, and people with albinism in Zimbabwe said: “The audience should come wearing their dancing shoes as the Albinism Konnect Music band is going to deliver a mind-blowing, heartfelt, and electrifying performance, free of charge.”

Musiyarira said preparations for the concert taking place next week Saturday are going on well with the band fine-tuning its set so that they deliver an exceptional performance.

“Rehearsals have been progressing very well. It’s going to be an explosive event not to miss,” he emphasised.

Guillaume Ripaud, Alliance Française de Bulawayo director said they are more than excited to be hosting the Albinism Konnect Music Band concert at their venue.

“We’re happy to be giving people living with albinism a platform to showcase their talent, especially, in Africa where people living with albinism are targeted and face a lot of dilemmas. We appreciate that the Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust partnered with us to give them that platform to allow the band to perform.

“It’s important that people come to this concert so that we enjoy together,” he said.

The Albinism Konnect Music band began its classes in 2021, training and grooming young talent with albinism. The band started writing music and poems in 2022 and recorded its first album titled One Love this year. The album was launched in April.

Musiyarira said the Albinism Konnect Music movement is a project which was brought forward as a way of giving people living with albinism a platform to showcase their talent.

“The Albinism Konnect Music band is a project or movement by the Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust which aims at showcasing hidden talent and gifts which are possessed by people living with albinism. The band uses music and poetry to speak out about challenges faced by people with disabilities and people with albinism in particular, which include discrimination, stereotypes, socio-economic problems, harmful practices, myths and misconceptions about albinism, and gender-based violence,” said Musiyarira. – @TashaMutsiba.