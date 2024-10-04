Albun Honde Valley marathon announces increase in sponsorship package

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

REGISTRATION for the second edition of the Albun Honde Valley marathon, a brain child of the former Warriors star Alois Bunjira opened yesterday with an announcement of US$3 000 increase in sponsorship from US$7 000 in the first edition to US$10 000.

The marathon, expected to attract runners from across the country, has a huge backing of 20 corporate partners although mobile operator NetOne is the principal sponsor.

The event will be held on November 23 in Honde Valley, Nyanga district. Bunjira said he came up with the idea of a marathon competition as a result of a combination of his passion for fitness, love for Honde Valley and its beauty as well as his love for domestic tourism.

“After participating in many marathons, I realised that in Honde Valley, which is my place of birth, we didn’t have any major marathon, let alone any major events across the year. Looking at the beauty of Honde Valley and seeing that it was a hidden gem, a jewel of beauty in Zimbabwe, I thought it wise to showcase Honde Valley to the world, using a Marathon. To sell it as a great tourist destination while also making it the first ever rural marathon in the country,” said Bunjira.

The former Caps United hitman said in the full marathon and in line with equality in men and women athletes, winners will walk away with US$700, second placed athletes will receive US$500, third positioned US$300, fourth position US$ 200 and fifth placed will go home with US$100.

In the veterans and masters categories, winners will each walk away with US$100.

“The first prize for the 21 km race is US$500 for both male and female winners, second position is US$300 while third finishers are set to receive US$200. In the veterans, masters and grandmasters categories for this race, winners will also get US$100 respectively,” said Bunjira.

In the 10 km race, prizes will be US$400 for the winners, US$200 and US$100 for second and third place finishers for both male and female winners.

“Winners in the full and half marathon races as well as the 10 km race will also receive a trophy each while medals will be given to all athletes who will finish their races,” said Bunjira.