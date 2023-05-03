Alcohol Remains Banned At Stadiums

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has reminded the football community that the sale and consumption of alcohol at matches is still prohibited as clubs are yet to meet conditions for alcohol sale at stadiums.

The PSL has allowed the sale of alcohol at stadiums in a move aimed at bringing more fans to the stadium.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PSL revealed clubs are yet to meet the conditions set for clubs to sale alcohol.

“This serves to advise that the sale and consumption of alcohol during Premier Soccer League matches is prohibited. PSL Clubs are currently working to meet the required conditions for the sale of alcohol at the stadiums.

“Football stakeholders and fans are reminded that bottles, cans, cooler boxes, and other containers that can be potential missiles are not allowed in the stadium.

“The police will be conducting thorough checks and searches prior to admission into the stadium. All prohibited items will be confiscated,” read the statement.

[email protected]