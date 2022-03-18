Alderman Lot Siziba dies

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Ward 13 Councillor Alderman Lot Siziba has died.

Alderman Siziba died on Thursday.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has mourned the death of Alderman Siziba saying his death has left a void in the city.

“The City of Bulawayo has learnt with sadness of the passing on of Alderman Lot Siziba. His death has left a void, which the city will not be able to fill for many years to come.

“His Worship Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Aldermen, Councillors of the City of Bulawayo, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, heads of council departments, staff and residents wish to convey our profound condolences to the Siziba family,” said Councillor Mguni in a statement.

Alderman Siziba served as Ward 13 Councillor (comprising of – Iminyela, Mabuthweni, Pelandaba and Kelvin North) having been sworn in on April 2, 2008 and re-elected and sworn in on September 16, 2013 for the 2013 to 2018 Council. During his term of office, he served in the following Council Committees;

(i) Health, Housing and Education (Deputy Chairman in 2012) (2008-2012), (2013-2018)

(ii) Environmental Management and Engineering Services (2012-2013), (2017-2018)

(iii) Future Water Supplies and Water Action (2012-2013), (2017-2018)

(iv) Audit (Deputy Chairman in 2010)

(v) Finance and Development (2008-2012), (2013-2014)

(vi) Town Lands and Planning (2008-2012), (2013-2016)

(vii) General Purpose (2012)

He represented the City of Bulawayo in various outside bodies and Committees which included the Zimbabwe Academy of Music Council (2008/2009), Hillside Teachers’ College Advisory

Council (2013/2018), Local Authorities Pension Fund Board of Trustees (2013/2014) and the Independence, Heroes Day Preparations Committee (2013/2018).

He was elevated to the dignity of Alderman on May 14, 2018, a fitting status for a dedicated son of Bulawayo.

Mourners are gathered at 58294/1 Mabuthweni.

Councillor Mguni said a Special Council meeting will be held in his honour in the Council Chamber, City Hall Municipal Building today at 3PM for Councillors, Aldermen, Former Mayors and Freemen before departing for Stanmore, Gwanda where he will be laid to rest on Sunday, March 20, 2022.