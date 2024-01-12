A’Level candidates to access results online at 3pm
THE 2023 Advanced Level candidates can start accessing their results at 3PM today following the release of their results by the Zimsec released the results at 12pm as the country recorded a 94 percent pass rate.
The country recorded a six percent increase in the pass rate as 88 percent was recorded in the previous year.
-
-
THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) is today releasing 2023 results for Advanced Level. Primary and Secondary Education Ministry confirmed the development in a statement. The results will be released at 12pm.
