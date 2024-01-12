  • Today Fri, 12 Jan 2024

A’Level candidates to access results online at 3pm

THE 2023 Advanced Level candidates can start accessing their results at 3PM today following the release of their results by the Zimsec released the results at 12pm as the country recorded a 94 percent pass rate.

The country recorded a six percent increase in the pass rate as 88 percent was recorded in the previous year.

 

