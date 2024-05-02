Alick Macheso, Freeman, Master H to perform at Castle Tankard

Mthabisi Tshuma

Veteran musician Alick Macheso is set to headline a dynamic line-up of artists at the upcoming Castle Tankard event taking place at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare next week Saturday.

He will be joined by popular artistes Freeman, Master H, Bling 4, and the Chillspot Family (Levels, Ribhe, and Fantan).

Patricia Murambinda, Delta Corporation corporate affairs general manager told Chronicle Showbiz that the event’s preparations are well underway, with a strong focus on showcasing a broad range of talent.

“The event is nearly ready, and we’re excited to host both horse racing enthusiasts and our valued Castle Lager consumers at another thrilling Castle Tankard horse race on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

“Our artiste line-up includes some of the nation’s most celebrated and beloved artistes, as well as emerging talents spanning a wide range of musical styles. This diverse mix will provide a unique auditory experience designed to appeal to everyone attending the event,” said Murambinda.

– @mthabisi_mthire