Alick Macheso takes birthday celebrations to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Bureau

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso is set to grace Kwekwe tomorrow where he is expected to entertain fans at Gulez Gardens.

Having celebrated his 56th birthday last week, Baba Shero will continue the festivities with his Kwekwe fans, promising a spectacular show.

The renowned artiste is expected to delight his audience with a mix of his classic hits and new tracks from his upcoming 13th album.

Macheso recently rescheduled the album launch from June 7 to August 2 due to cold weather conditions.

Show promoter Yellow Malewa assured that everything is in place for the event.

“We are honoured to host one of the greatest Sungura artistes to come from this country, Macheso. It’s always a privilege to have him perform for us, and we look forward to celebrating his birthday together,” said Malewa.

Macheso’s last performance in the mining town was in December last year, where he shared the stage with his sons, Esau and Tatenda.