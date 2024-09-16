Alick Macheso to perform in Bulawayo and Beitbridge, bringing his new album ‘Kupa Kuturika’ to life

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

LEGENDARY Sungura musician Alick Macheso is set to bring his latest studio album, ‘Kupa Kuturika’, to life in Matabeleland, with performances scheduled for Bulawayo and Beitbridge.

The superstar will kick off the tour in Bulawayo at the Palace Hotel on Friday, where he will be supported by New Age Queens and Callistus Tavengwa. On the decks, disc jockeys Ayaxx, Keitho, and Tesso will be in charge.

The following night, he will perform in the border town of Beitbridge at Pagomba Cafe, alongside the Afro Queens. The wheel spinners for the night will be DJ Keitho, MC Kay One, DJ Vic Gee, and The Edutainer.

The 13th album, Kupa Kutukirika, was first launched at Alex Sports Club in Harare on August 2, ending months of anticipation. Radio stations have been ablaze with the hit album, which comprises tracks such as “Kuverengera”, “Undiregererewo”, “Zvichada Hama”, “Murangarire”, “Kunditaya”, and “Hunhu Hwakashata”.

The album was produced at Macheso’s Alema Music in Chitungwiza by Bothwell Nyamhodera, with Aaron Tomu as the engineer.

Palace Entertainment publicist DJ Keitho said the gigs are meant to give the maestro his flowers whilst he is still alive.

“Macheso deserves to smell his appreciation flowers whilst he is alive, and these shows come to serve that purpose. The album has been doing well, and there is no better time for his fans to see him perform it live.

“We call upon the people of Bulawayo, Beitbridge, and nearby areas to come and celebrate with us a legend of legends,” said DJ Keitho.

@mthabisi_mthire