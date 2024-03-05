Alkebulan: The Pan-African sci-fi series that keeps fans waiting

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ALKEBULAN, a Pan-African Afrofuturism series of films, has been eagerly awaited by film lovers since it was announced last year. However, the series has not yet been released, leaving many fans disappointed and curious.

The series boasts a stellar cast of African actors, including Zimbabwean stars Tawanda Denga and Jah Prayzah. Denga, who is known for his role in the IsiNdebele sci-fi film The Signal, plays the main protagonist in Alkebulan. He said that being part of the series was a passion, a mission, and a dream come true for him.

“I’m beyond thrilled to share with you the journey of ‘Alkebulan.’ This film is not just another project for me, it’s a passion, a mission, and a dream come true. Alkebulan holds a special place in my heart because it tells the narrative of Africa like never before. It’s about reclaiming our identity, heritage, and pride. It’s about falling in love with Africa all over again and embracing the beauty and richness of our continent,” he said.

The series also features award-winning Rwandan actors such as David Murenzi, Kennedy Mazimpaka, Malaika Uwamahoro, Ruth Bahari, and Shandari Kanyoni. The series follows a university student who travels to the past and the future to discover her roots and her destiny. The series was shot in Zimbabwe, Senegal, and Rwanda, and was produced by Tariro Washe and Annette Uwizeye.

The director was Steven Chikosi, a Zimbabwean filmmaker.

The series aims to promote Pan-African values, unite Africa, and showcase its filmmaking talent. It is also a celebration of African renaissance and culture. The series’ trailer has drawn comparisons to the blockbuster movie Black Panther, which featured Zimbabwean actress Danai Gurira.

The series’ name, Alkebulan, is a fusion of three African languages: Kinyarwanda, Shona, and Oshiwambo. It means expansion, multiplication, and connection. The series was previously called Africanda, but was changed to Alkebulan to reflect its vision.

The series is still labeled as “Coming Soon”, and there is no official release date yet. Fans are hoping that the wait will be worth it, and that the series will live up to its hype.

