All-inclusive Independence Day celebrations set to light up Byo

Mbulelo Mpofu/Langalakhe Mabhena, Showbiz Reporter

YOUTH will meet experience as Bulawayo hosts the first-ever main Independence Day celebrations outside the capital, Harare.

The celebrations taking place today at Barbourfields Stadium will be a melting pot where veteran artistes and the new breed will merge art, all in the spirit of togetherness and inclusivity.

Over 15 artistes drawn from different provinces are expected to converge in the city for the celebrations. The artistes are Jeys Marabini (Afro Jazz), Madlela Skhobokhobo (Rhumba), Sandra Ndebele (Afro-Pop), Chase Skuza (Rhumba), Prudence Mabhena (Afro-Fusion), Mani9ne (Zimdancehall), Iyasa (Afro Dance), Mthokozisi Sidubweli (Poet) and LMG Choir (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Zimdancehall duo Fantan and Levels, Andy Muridzo (Afro-Fusion), Sulumani Chimbetu (Dendera), Chief Hwenje (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Agartha Murudzwa (Gospel), Bruce Machingura (Chimurenga/Umvukela), Herman (Urban Grooves), Greatman (Sungura) and Mainato (Chimurenga/Umvukela).

It will be exciting to see the likes of LMG Choir and Chief Hwenje sharing the stage with young blood in the form of Mani9ne and Zimdancehall duo, Fantan and Levels.

Acclaimed South African musician Master KG has also been put in the mix alongside Roki. Bulawayo has been touted as the country’s creative and cultural hub and excitement is palpable as creatives all around are eager to be part of this history-making event.

Held under the theme, “[email protected] — Leaving no one behind” the celebrations seem to be a call for unity within every sector in the country and the arts industry has not been spared in the process. No one and no sector has been left behind in the quest for national unity.

The artistes who will be performing today are eager to take to the stage and they have urged the nation to unite and celebrate this year’s independence as one.

“As a nation, we have to put our differences aside and enjoy our freedom as one. Those that sacrificed their lives to bring about Independence want to see a united Zimbabwe with a shared vision,” said Jeys Marabini.

Having performed at numerous galas over the last 42 years, LMG Choir’s Happiness Sibanda said being part of the Zim @42 celebrations is humbling as they will be showcasing their music in their native city.

“We’re so humbled to be performing in our own city as one of the first groups to perform at the galas. It’s indeed a blessing.

“We’re glad that our region is hosting the Independence celebrations for the first time. We’re grateful for this as we’ll be showcasing our talent to President Mnangagwa in our province. We’re geared to deliver the best.”

Veteran musician Chase Skuza said he is honoured to be part of line-up and is geared up to showcase his art. He said it is pleasing to see that the Second Republic continues to decentralise events and also empower the creative sector.

“I’m happy to be part of the line-up of the gala. It’s great to note that more artistes from the Matabeleland region have been included.

I’ve seen how galas turn to upscale careers of artistes and I hope fellow artistes from the region will benefit,” said Chase Skuza.

Urban grooves maestro Roki said: “Art plays an important role in uniting people and I hope my performance will bring about unity to the nation at large as I’ll include various languages to my act as an appreciation of every Zimbabwean.

“I believe as a nation, such occasions should be highlights of enabling us to come together and celebrate as one, thus I urge people to come in their numbers for the celebrations.”

Reflecting on the Independence celebrations, Iyasa director, Nkululeko Dube said they have gained a lot from performing at government events and galas since the year 2000.

“As Iyasa, we started performing at galas as early as the year 2000. This was the period where the concept was being tested and developed, and as young as we were, we were there as a supporting structure in making sure that the gala lived to its billing.

“Besides money, we’ve gained a lot of exposure, remember every gala is broadcast live on TV and radio. This increased our reach as we managed to attract a massive audience throughout the country and it made us an attractive brand which further went on to represent Zimbabwe on different global arts levels,” said Dube.

He hailed the Second Republic for decentralising the event adding that the event coming to Bulawayo could not have been better timed.

“The whole world was engulfed by the catastrophic Covid-19 pandemic and artistes were some of the professionals who were greatly affected by the lockdown. However, through the Independence Gala, the Second Republic under President ED

Mnangagwa, has given us a second chance as artistes to taste the stage and manage to afford a living through our craft,” said Dube.

ZimDancehall superstar Fantan said as artistes they are helping the whole country in uniting and celebrating Zimbabwe’s Independence as they are born frees who have benefited from the liberation struggle.

“The gains of the liberation struggle are visible and we as young artistes, have managed to have freedom of music and expression.

The Second Republic led by President ED Mnangagwa has a soft spot for the youths. His vision is centred on improving the lives of the youths and he has been advocating for youths to stay away from drugs as it cripples the future of the country.

“As such, as we perform tonight, we will make sure the message by His Excellence is heard by the whole country through music,” said Fantan.

President Mnangagwa invited all political leaders and former ministers to come and gather at Barbourfields and celebrate Independence Day as the country belongs to every Zimbabwean.

In cementing the presidents’ sentiments, legendary musician Jeys Marabini said, “People must put away their differences and come to the gala, and celebrate Zimbabwe.”

A permanent feature of the Independence celebrations, Sandra Ndebele said she is excited that the event is taking place in her city.

“I’m happy that the celebrations are happening in Bulawayo and that I’m part of the line-up. This is great for the city and it’s unfortunate that we’ve had to wait this long for it to happen. We’re ready to have fun and celebrate through music and dance,” said Sandy.

On the eve of Independence in 1980, celebrations loomed and how best was the new nation to celebrate its freedom than through song and dance.

That night saw the late, but legendary reggae musician Jamaican Robert “Bob” Marley & The Wailers taking to the stage and singing the song, “Zimbabwe”.

Not only is Bulawayo the country’s creative hub. It is also home to some of the finest cuisines in the land and those celebrating Independence Day will be treated to good food and hospitality.

Local restaurateurs have promised to go all out to make sure that revellers enjoy themselves at their establishments, most of which have been spruced up for the celebrations.

Ultimately, the Independence celebrations present a rare opportunity for Bulawayo to come alive and showcase what it has to offer to the rest of the country.