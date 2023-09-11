All is set for mayor and deputy election today

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

ELECTION for Bulawayo’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor will take place today as Councilors cast their Votes.

The councillors will hold their inaugural meeting during which they will proceed with the election of the mayor and deputy mayor.

In a statement, City of Bulawayo Corporate Communications Officer Ms Bongiwe Ngwenya said election is scheduled to commence at approximately 2:30 pm.

“Good Day. The City of Bulawayo will hold a Special Council meeting on Monday, 11 September 2023 at 14:30 hours for the Election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. You are cordially invited to cover the proceedings.

Due to limited space in the Council Chamber Public Gallery, I am kindly requesting that all Media personnel be seated by 14:10 hours at the latest,” said Ms Ngwenya.

Ward 4 Councillor David Coltart and his Ward 5 counterpart Dumisani Nkomo have been touted as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.