All is set for Transform Africa Summit

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

All is set for the official opening of the 6th edition of Transform Africa Summit this morning as delegates trickle into the venue of proceedings at Elephant Hills Resort grounds in Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa has arrived in the city for the conference where he will host four heads of state from Africa.

His Royal Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of ESwatini landed in Victoria Falls on Tuesday night and this morning Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi landed. Zambia President Hakainde Michilema is also expected to arrive.

The summit is running under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, and Transform.”

About 3 000 delegates, 40 ministers, and several innovators are expected at the event which starts today and ends Friday, and as such proceedings will take place in an outdoor tent set specifically for the conference

As of Tuesday night, more than 1 500 delegates had arrived and the number is expected to have grown to 2 000 this morning, according to Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General Dr Gift Machengete.

“We are actually waiting for the Heads of State to come and then the programme will start. Today is the day we have been waiting for the official opening of Transform Africa Summit which has brought together all African countries,” said Dr Machengete, who is also the new Council of African Regulators vice president following his election two days ago here.

Dr Machengete said the last two days were dedicated to workshops where important issues pertinent to Africa and to do with artificial intelligence, space issues, evolving technology and regulation were discussed.

Dr Machengete said Africa needs to collaborate especially in regulating evolving technology.