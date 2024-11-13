All-or-nothing for Warriors

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE country’s flagship football side, the Warriors is on Friday set to plunge into battle against Kenya at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, South Africa, in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match.

The Warriors go into the match seeking at least a draw against their opponents.

Under the guidance of German national Michael Nees, the Warriors have been on song and the Zifa Normalisation Committee (NC) has given some rave reviews on the team’s performance so far.

Nees said the clash with Kenya is a big one and as such, they will fight to the bone, to get maximum points.

“We will need to give our maximum efforts on Friday. We need to get a result that we need before we celebrate. It all needs a collective effort before we go and face Cameroon,” said Nees.

Captained by England based Marvelous Nakamba, the Warriors are coming from back-to-back wins against Namibia, in a development that saw NC chairman, Lincoln Mutasa, express his happiness about their performance.

“We have high hopes for his (Nees) tenure, and we’re already seeing his impact.

“He has even managed to convince some former national team players to return from retirement. We are confident our Warriors are in capable and inspiring hands under his leadership,” said Mutasa.

Following his appointment late August, Nees has been in charge in four Warriors games (Kenya, Cameroon, Namibia/Namibia).

In those matches, he has managed to pick up eight points out of a possible 12. Drew with Kenya and Cameroon and beat Namibia back to back.

Zimbabwe are a point away from glory. They will conclude their qualifiers with a game against Cameroon on November 15 in Yaounde.

As the national team goes to the crucial campaign, fans across the country have put up a rallying call, with some having planned to travel to Polokwane to drum up support.

The Warriors have played outside the country in their international fixtures, given that there is no stadia fit for such matches, as prescribed by the world football governing body, Fifa.

The presence of the 12th man in any match cannot be understated. Even the entire Warriors contingent know well how impactful the fans are, on any match day.

So far, word from the Warriors’ camp in South Africa has it that morale is high and players are ready for the battle. The East African opponents are no easy opponents, of which Nees and his charges would be tasked to pull out a dominant performance and win the match to make it an easy entry into Afcon finals.

Goalkeepers:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

Defenders:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Midfielders:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

Forwards:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United),

Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City