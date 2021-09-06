All pupils back in class under strict Covid-19 protocols

Schoolchildren board buses back to their respective schools at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo yesterday. (Picture by Dennis Mudzamiri)

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

SCHOOLS reopened for all classes today as measures have been put in place to keep pupils and teachers safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Examination classes opened last week while the rest joined them today.

Schools closed on 4 June for the First Term and were set to be opened on 28 June for the Second Term but the reopening was postponed because of the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Government has availed $34,8 million under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) to assist needy children at primary schools in Bulawayo and another $23,2 million to assist those at secondary schools.

It could not be established how much BEAM funds were allocated to other provinces.

Government has also availed $500 million to schools for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and infrastructure such as building of additional classrooms and drilling of boreholes ahead of schools opening.

There are about 4,6 million school pupils in Zimbabwe at 9 500 schools.

During the just ended nationwide outreach campaigns targeting 72 districts it emerged that some boys of school going age had resorted to illegal gold panning while girls had fallen pregnant during the prolonged school break.

Education authorities have launched a campaign urging pupils to return to school.

The ministry’s spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said everything was set for today’s opening and there will be no stopping in terms of ensuring learners access quality education.

“We are glad that we are opening for the rest of the pupils who join examination classes that resumed lessons last week. All is set, we are ready and we have put measures to ensure pupils, teachers and all workers are protected from Covid-19,” he said.

Mr Ndoro said all pupils including the needy should return to school because Government has availed money through BEAM to assist them.

“We hope nothing will stop or disturb our learning and teaching as we did everything to ensure uninterrupted learning,” said Mr Ndoro.

Chronicle caught up with some parents yesterday at the City Hall as pupils boarded buses back to school.

The parents said they were happy their children were returning to school after a long break.

Mr Shepherd Ncube said the prolonged closure had exposed children to many abuses and they were also behind in terms of studies.

“We had lost hope of schools reopening this year. We hope teachers will strive to cover as much ground as possible because online lessons were not as effective,” he said.

Mrs Janet Sibanda said she was worried that some teachers might not report for duty since some of them were saying they are facing challenges to travel to their respective schools.

“Our children have been home for far too long and our worry is that they may get to school and find no teachers. Of late we have been hearing of teachers threatening not to report for duty until their demands are met,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said as parents they had sacrificed a lot to pay fees and buy all the necessary learning materials for their children despite the economic challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.

Bulawayo provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira said their just ended awareness road shows were successful in reaching out to communities and educating them on the importance of ensuring all learners go back to school.

Mrs Kaira said all children should return to the class including those whose parents cannot afford fees and levies as Government has availed the required resources under BEAM.

“We are ready to welcome all our learners back to school and we hope that no one will keep children at home as we have BEAM to cater for those facing challenges. Parents or guardians with no money for school fees should engage their school heads,” she said. — @thamamoe.