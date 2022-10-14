ALL REVVED UP! Chevrons buoyant ahead of cricket jamboree

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

AHEAD of the start of the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, Zimbabwe are in high spirits and confident of positive results ahead despite not playing their second warm up match against Namibia yesterday.

The Chevrons began their World Cup preparations by playing a warm up match against Sri Lanka and were looking to polish up their game against neighbours Namibia only for the fixture that was set for the Junction Oval to be washed out without a ball being played yesterday in Melbourne. The team, despite suffering a few injuries building up to the big event, is confident of making it to the next stage of the tournament which is the Super 12.

In an interview during the team’s indoor practice at the Junction Oval after their washed-out match against Namibia, fast bowler Tendai Chatara said they are confident and are not a one-person team as anyone can raise their hands to be counted anytime.

“We are very confident, we have a good bunch of players and anyone can raise their hand at any given time,” said Chatara.

The right arm fast bowler who missed some of the Chevrons matches due to injury alongside captain, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba and Blessing Muzarabani is happy with the performance that the team pulled out in their absence.

Chatara also believes that with everyone back in the side and fit, they have a strong team which is capable of competing and making it to the next round of the tournament.

“We have missed a couple of series in the past, the captain was injured, Blessing (Muzarabani), myself and Shumba (Milton) but the guys were still up to the task, everyone is up for it, everyone is just waiting to get that chance and it’s always good to see.

“Now that all the guys are now fit and back, we have a strong squad than what we used to have which added a couple of youngsters, now the senior guys are back so I’m really confident we can win and actually go through to the main round,” said Chatara.

After yesterday’s washed-out warm up match, Zimbabwe will then begin their quest for a place in the Super 12 on Monday against Ireland before facing the West Indies and finishing off their group games against Scotland. The Chevrons are in group B while group A has Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

The top two teams from both groups will make it to the next round of the tournament which is the Super 12 where they will join South Africa, England, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe Cricket are yet to provide an official update on the injury of 22-year-old Wessly Madhevere who retired hurt in the first match against Sri Lanka. Madhevere top scored for the Chevrons with 43 off 42 in that encounter – @brandon_malvin