All roads lead to Byo as Scorpion Kings date Zim

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NO two ways, Bulawayo is the place to be this weekend for what is expected to be an explosive show.

Undeniably the best in the game, the South African Amapiano duo of Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa is expected in the city on Saturday for a show at Eyadini Lounge.

The duo that is behind hits Amantombazane, Hello, Lorch, Izolo and Adiwele among many others has been a hit in the past three years as they have been churning out hit after hit.

Watching them make magic in the studio during their live streams on social media, fans always know a potential hit is on its way.

And for sure, the two who spend sleepless nights coming up with beats never disappoint.

Coming from over a year without a date in Zimbabwe and particularly Bulawayo, the duo will land in the city on Saturday afternoon with a possible meet and greet with fans being scheduled.

The show dubbed “Grand Music Fest” will see local acts, Dynamite, Salt, Exciting, Skaiva, Slimza, Reno Life, Zulu Da House Maniac and Mufali warming up the stage for the SA giants with MTkay Ntwana on the mic. One of the show organisers, Junior Mbanje said the show is a continuation of the duo’s worldwide tours.

“The show is a continuation of the Scorpion Kings tour which saw the duo tour different cities that include Accra, Windhoek, Dubai and Lagos among others over the past few months.

“As always, the Scorpion Kings are a marvel to watch and listen to whenever they go on stage so their fans should expect a show of a lifetime come Saturday,” said Mbanje.

He said preparations for the event are at an advanced stage as they want to put up a massive show for all to remember.

“The show will be held under strict adherence to the Government set Covid-19 protocols. We’d like to urge people to come early so as to witness probably the best show in 2022,” said Mbanje.

Attesting to the potential explosiveness of the show, the country’s rich kids who are known as the Power Circle have confirmed attendance at the show.

This crew that popularised the champagne showers alongside the late Ginimbi usually gets the party started as they put on a show wherever they go, popping bottles of expensive champagne and sometimes throwing around money.

Although this is not the first time that Scorpion Kings have been in the city, the city is on overdrive as this is the most sought-after duo in the Amapiano world.

Also, the first time they were here for a show at BAC Leisure in January 2020, things did not go according to plan as power cuts led to stoppages that disturbed the flow of the show. This saw patrons continuously protest.

However, it is hoped that this time around, everything will go according to plan as people are eager to experience a quality show.

— @mthabisi_mthire