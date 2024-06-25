All set for 200m preliminaries

Sports Reporter

TAPIWANASHE Makarawu will be the first Zimbabwean on the track shortly after 1500 hours at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon this afternoon.

He has been put on Heat Two and his season’s best in the 200m of 19.93 seconds had earned him the favourable third lane.

Ngoni Makusha will be up next in the third heat of nine.

Triple jumper Chengetai Mapaya will be next in the event’s straight finals.

So Zimbabweans were not the only cursed team in the 4x100m after dropping the baton in the semis, Botswana and South Africa suffered the same fate in the final.

“I think they want e it as hard as we did,” said Zimbabwe coach Pakamile Lisimati.