All set for Acting President Kembo Mohadi’s football and netball tournament in Bulilima

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Bulilima District in Matabeleland South province will host the KCD Mohadi football and netball tournament at Madlambudzi Business Centre grounds on Saturday.

The tournament is being held across all 12 constituencies in the province in honour of Vice President Kembo Mohadi and is organised as part of an ongoing campaign to encourage the youth to stay away from drugs and other abusive substances.

So far, other constituencies within Matabeleland South have hosted their games. Bulilima and Beitbridge East constituencies are set to conclude the competition’s leg, leading up to the grand final on 25-26 January in Gwanda.

Twelve football teams and eight netball teams are expected to participate in Saturday’s event.

The chief organiser of the tournament, Zanu PF Matabeleland South Youth League chairperson Cde Moses Langa, stated that the tournament has been successfully held across the province with positive results, and they expect the same from the Bulilima event.

“We are proud that we have so far organised successful competitions in other constituencies. We came up with the idea to host a sports competition to assist the youth in emulating the character and deeds of our Vice President Kembo Campbell Mohadi. He has been an inspiration not only in Matabeleland South but throughout the country. Young people should follow in the footsteps of our liberation struggle veterans like KCD Mohadi, who began their political careers at a young age.

“The tournament also seeks to combat drug and substance abuse, an issue that has greatly affected the future generation of this nation,” said Cde Langa.

Zanu PF Bulilima District Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Dumisani Mpofu added:

“For now, preparations are at an advanced stage as most youths have organised their teams for the tournament, and our leaders have also made significant contributions. All this demonstrates that the VP tournament will indeed be a success.

“Moreover, the significance of this tournament lies in its promotion of unity, patriotism, and love for the party, as everyone is gearing up for the day,” said Cde Mpofu.

Follow on X – @mthabisi_mthire