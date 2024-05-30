All set for Annual Mining Conference official opening

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

ALL is set for the official opening of the 2024 Annual Mining Conference here this morning where the national leadership will share key insights with mining industry executives on how to grow the sector and boost its contribution to the economy.

Organised by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, the high-level indaba began on Tuesday and ends tomorrow under theme: “Unlocking Growth Potential for the Zimbabwe Mining Industry”.

It brings together a diversity of local and foreign stakeholders from the private sector, policy makers, academia, financial executives, and various support players with interest in mining.

Among the key topics for discussion in today’s session will be the fiscal landscape and incentives to support mining operation led by Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, will present on foreign exchange and monetary policy issues while Zesa executive chairman Dr Sidney Gata will lead the panel discussion on energy solutions for the mining industry.

Financial sector experts will lead the slot on crafting financial solutions for the mining industry.

…More to follow