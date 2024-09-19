All set for BBA AGM

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday with the main agenda being the drafting of their 2024/25 season.

BBA secretary- general Francis Dube said all is place ahead of the meeting which was was initially scheduled to take place at the beginning of this month but got postponed.

“It’s all systems go ahead of the annual general meeting. The meeting will see us coming up our programme for the year. All clubs will be represented as we come up with the dates and budgets for the year.

“From the meeting, we will have dates for our pre-season opener as well as the date we start the league and the number of teams to play in our different leagues. We hope to have an increase in the number of teams in all the leagues like what happened last year,” said Dube.

BBA has the men’s Elite League, Women’s League, Men’s B League and Men’s C League

