All set for Binga Marathon

ALL is set for the Binga Kasambabezi Marathon that has attracted more than 850 participants.

The competition that has attracted some of the country’s top runners will be held on Saturday morning at Binga Centre.

The Binga Kasambabezi Marathon has attracted top runners who include the competition’s ambassador and Zimbabwe’s marathon record holder Isaac Mpofu, winner of the 2022 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon Jonathan Chinyoka, Nkosiyazi Sibanda, Kelvin Pangiso and Moses Tarakinyu.

Athletes arrived in Binga on Friday morning to pick up their running vests and bib numbers.

In a telephone interview from Binga on Friday afternoon, spokesperson for the competition’s local organising committee, Recent Ncube said they are overwhelmed by the number of people who have turned up for the event.

“It’s now a hive of activity in Binga, with companies such as Econet, Zimplats registering more athletes. We’ve teams from the uniformed forces and clubs also coming through. We’re busy giving participants their running regalia. Some started arriving on Thursday night and more are expected today (Friday). By the look of things, we will complete the process of giving out running regalia at night because we’ve received calls from people saying they should be arriving this evening,” said Ncube.

Athletes will compete in the full marathon (42km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km and 5km fun run.

Already, accommodation has run out at lodges , with residents cashing in by offering their rooms to participants.

The cheapest room at Binga lodges cost between US$20 and US$30, while others go up to US$70 for bedding only.

Residents are said to be charging between US$30 and US$40 for a night.

