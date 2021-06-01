All set for Bulawayo Day celebrations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE city of Bulawayo celebrates 127 years as a city today, a day that has since been named Bulawayo Day.

Bulawayo Day, which was set aside to commemorate the declaration of the city as a town in 1894, will see numerous activities taking place online and physically.

The City of Kings and Queens, as Bulawayo is affectionately known, is regarded as Zimbabwe’s cultural hub as it is home to talented artistes, renowned sports personalities and revered scribes.

To celebrate the day, a series of virtual pop-up events will be held. Esabantu, as Skyz Metro FM is known in the city, will play songs that have rocked the city in the past 127 years in a show dubbed “We Love Bulawayo”. The event will be streamed from 6am to 6pm.

Also at 6am, the I love Bulawayo campaign will première on ZBCtv’s Good Morning Show.

As from 11AM, artistes from the city will get together for a chill-out session at the fast-rising Fund’ukulinda butchery tshisanyama that is run by Babongile Skhonjwa in Tshabalala.

At midday, a show, Zw Poets in Action will be hosted on Skyz Metro FM and Baf TV Online. A number of poets including Pamen The Poet, Poetic Snyper, Village Poet, Dumisani Ndlovu, Dellah the Poet, Fungi the Poet, Lillian Methius, Nobuhle The Poet, Gerald The Poet-YPG and S’phongo are set to perform.

Starting at 7PM, Bulawayo top videos will be shown on Baf TV Online and will run concurrently with a Baf TV Music show that will be hosted by Cde Phil. Entertainment will be provided by Travellers Band, One Spirit Choir, Judith Gurura, Bhadilah, ProBeats, Shekinah The Music, Great Stars, Vitalis Nkosi, Jonathan Moyo the Poet and Rainbow Blaze Marimba.

After the Bulawayo Day celebrations, the city will play host to the Bulawayo Arts Festival that is in its second edition.

Baf director, Saimon “Mambazo” Phiri said all is in place and urged people to observe Covid-19 protocols during the Bulawayo Day celebrations and festival.

“As the Bulawayo Day and arts festival roars to life, let’s not forget that we’re still operating within a Covid-19 environment that places a demand on us to take great care and caution in ensuring that our health is not compromised.

“Our festival’s team has created an exciting line-up of acts that people can watch from the comfort of their homes and private spaces. A limited number of showcases have been programmed in venues that will strictly be accessed by a limited audience,” said Mambazo.

He said the festival will kick off tomorrow with a 15-minute daily bulletin on Skyz Metro FM. From 3PM at the Small City Hall, arts groups — Extra Mile Dance and Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble will entertain fans. As from 6PM, artistes from Gwanda — Khoi khoi, Bhadilah, Uswidiwodwa, GDA Fire, Zhezhingtonz, Bry, Sbhevara, Shallar and Pamellah will take over from their town and perform at an event that will be held virtually.

At 8PM, there will be a music show hosted by Perfect Nkiwane and will feature performances by DeLukes, Pamellah, Nyasha David, Sylent Nqo, Nate, Mzistoz Mfanafuthi, Kid Thrill, Cliff Jeans, Fab G Umshanakagogo, Judith Gurura, Cee Jay, Simunye Arts and Mzoe7.

On Thursday, from 8AM to 5PM, a High Level Cultural Governance Conference will be held at the Large City Hall. From 10AM to 1PM, there will be an Urban Heritage Corridor tour around the city. As from 5PM, Bulawayo Theatre will play host to Four Angry Zimbos by Bambelela Arts Ensemble and from 6PM, young artistes Ntando, Ezra, Zwe Comedy Show, Spanchie Omnyama-Poet and Thaluso Da Poet will entertain audiences.

Starting at 6PM, diverse online shows will be held on the festival’s online site. These include Dry Bones Comedy Show by Patsime Trust and ZW Street Theatre. The day will end with the Baf TV Music show hosted by Miss Tee and artistes that include Mwenje Mathole, INtswai Ntswal Arts, Khoi Khoi, Dhadza D, MJ Sings, Murphy Cubic, Mimmie Tarukwana and Msiz’kay have been lined up.

On Friday, the High Level Cultural Governance Conference will continue and will start at 8AM. A clean-up campaign is set to be held at Makokoba eFusini to mark the first Friday of the month. As from 1PM, Bulawayo Amphitheatre will play host to a Youth Music and dance expo that will feature Oxide Kids, Mhlatse 2.8, Calvin Mangena, Sailor’s Hope Theatre and YB. At 3PM, How Mine Chihota and Thandanani Women’s Ensemble will make an appearance at the Small City Hall while Victory Siyanqoba will present Bhalagwe is Burning at the Bulawayo Theatre at 4PM. Afrikera Dance Ensemble is set to take over the stage from 6PM.

Friday night is set to fire up with comedians Mandla Da Comedian, Doc Vikela and Tinashe Tafirenyika giving comical skits to audiences at Bulawayo Theatre. On the online channel Hwamanda Dance Troupe will showcase dance pieces with the night set to end with an online show hosted by Bkay. It will feature performances from GDA Fire, Tebza, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Poptain, Mbeu, Mahlaba, Dr Jutar, Skaiva, Hwabaraty, Snowy and Clement Magwaza.

On Saturday, Eco-Tourism Heritage and Tours will conduct tours in and outside the city.

The tours will see people travel to Amagugu, Chipangali, Khami Ruins and Urban Heritage Corridor. As from 10AM, the Bulawayo Art Gallery will host the Kota Cookout Fiesta.

From 1PM, Bulawayo Amphitheatre will host the finale of the Youth Music and Dance Expo where performances will be provided by Infinity, Phenomenal Jumpers, King Mo & Wamz, King Royal, MK, Tebza and Ras among others. As from 3PM, Small City Hall will host Khaya Arts while the Large City Hall will, from 6PM, host Zandezi by Zimbabwe Theatre Academy.

The festival will wrap up with two shows that will be streamed online. The first show, ZW Emerging Talent will feature Isabel Chigamba, Tendai Luwisi, BPS — Samavoe, AmaSchool Kids, Abongile Sibanda and Miranda. The last show of the fete will be hosted by Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda and will feature performances by Travellers Band, Zhezhingtonz, Masa Caroleen, Holy Ten, Victor Kunonga, Vuyile Qongo, Mandy Mae, Focus Acapella, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Qeqe.