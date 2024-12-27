All set for Bulawayo Shutdown Show . . . Artistes ready to deliver

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

It’s all systems go for the Bulawayo Shutdown show, slated for today at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, Hall 1.

The stage is set, the programme is out and Bulawayo artistes are more than ready to showcase their talent to the people.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m.

Attendees will also have the luxury of witnessing performances from Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Killer T, Boy Nino, Jaycee, Ma9ine, Silent Killer, Enzo Ishall, Freeman, Master H, Saint Floew and Nisha T.

The show, which is mainly aimed at empowering local artistes, will see 22 local artistes taking to the stage.

Upcoming artistes will also not be left behind, as they will be given slots to perform as curtain-raisers for the main acts.

In interviews, some of the artistes said they are more than ready to give the people their best.

DJ Kotwane Hikwa shared that he is eager to show the nation his expertise on the decks.

“It’s an honour to grace the stage with artistes from all around Zimbabwe at this year’s Bulawayo Shutdown. My fans should expect a high-energy DJ set, as I’ll be doing a back-to-back with DJ Ash T.

“I will definitely dish out the best music, which will stay in the memories of everyone who will be in attendance,” said Kotwane.

Musician Mzoe7, who will be one of the masters of ceremony at the event, also expressed his enthusiasm in ensuring that the mood is kept at a high level throughout the event:

“Shutdown has always been a challenging stage for me, so I am very much prepared for it with every creative element I have.

“I am ready to ensure that everyone is enjoying the show, as I will be on stage for more hours than all the acts. I am staying fit and hydrated.

“Everyone should come ready to meet the ever-energetic creative Mzoe7,” he said.

The Shutdown show is the talk of the town, with taxi drivers and other business people eager to make a killing on the day of the event.

The event has been successfully running for seven years and has become a tradition during the April and December holidays.

It provides an entertainment space not only for Bulawayo but also for the nation and beyond, as the April edition attracts exhibitors who participate in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

The April edition saw organisers bring in artistes from across the border, which gave local artistes a chance to network with their fellow South African artistes, serving as a cultural exchange space for all.

There is definitely something special for everyone at the Bulawayo Shutdown Show, as the organisers have ensured all genres are covered.

The DJs on rotation will dish out Amapiano and House music, among other genres. These include DJ Stout, DJ Sfiso, DJ Kotwane, Ash T, Zulu Da Maniac, Vito Bravo, Sancia and Feel G.

Rhumba fans will enjoy a performance from their favourite group, Insimbi Zezhwane.

Hosting the event will be Sandra Ndebele and taking turns as the masters of ceremony will be musician Mzoe7, DJ Nospa and content creator, Metty Intombi’Emfitshane.