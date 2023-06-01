All Set For Buz Club Championships 

All Set For Buz Club Championships

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter 

BASKETBALL Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) president Joe Mujuru has called on all basketball lovers to throng the City Sports Center and The University of Zimbabwe for the national club championships that get underway on Friday.

The games will run till Sunday.  The competition was initially meant to be held on Africa Day but Buz opted to have the competition as a two-day festival.

In the men’s category, Group A is made up of JBC, Arcadia Bucs, Legends, and Warriors, while Group B has Foxes, Southern Mavericks, Leopards Academy, and Harare City Hornets.

In the ladies’ category UZ Sparks, Harare City Hornets, MSU Hawks, and JBC make up Group A, while Vixens, Lakers Mzansi, Bunnies, and NUST Phoenix are in Group B.

Southern Mavericks and Legends will represent Bulawayo in the men’s division while Lakers Mzani and Nust will represent the province in the ladies division.

“ All is in place ahead of the biggest club competition in the country. It is our hope that we have basketball lovers creating a carnival atmosphere at both venues during the duration of the tournament,” said Mujuru.

