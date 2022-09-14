All set for Chicken King’s 50th birthday bash

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THIS weekend, all roads lead to Plumtree town as one of the town’s businessmen, Fanisani Dube aka Chicken King is hosting a birthday bash for his 50th birthday.

Affectionately known as Chicken King due to his popular nightspot, the bar proprietor has played a huge role in the promotion of artistes as he has given them a venue to showcase their art.

On the decks will be Bulawayo’s DJ Zet Factor and a host of Toundtainment DJs.

Said Toundtainment director Handy: “We’re hosting this birthday bash as Mr Dube has done so much for us in the entertainment sector in Plumtree. Through his nightspot, artistes have been given a platform to grow. The venue has birthed some of Plumtree’s finest talents like DJ Yugoe, Babongile Sibanda and DJ Maba.

“So this birthday celebration is a fitting way to show him that we appreciate him.” – @mthabisi_mthire