All set for Chief Dakamela Achievers Awards in Nkayi

Langalakhe Mabena, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Chief Dakamela is ready to host the highly-anticipated traditional event, Imiklomela kaDakamela – also known as the Dakamela Achievers Awards – this weekend at koDakamela Hall in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North.

The awards honour individuals from Matabeleland who have made significant contributions to their communities, serving as pillars of inspiration. Now in their third edition, the awards are expected to be bigger than ever, with over 8 000 attendees anticipated at this grand cultural gathering.

Dignitaries from Zimbabwe and beyond, including royal families, cultural practitioners, government officials and prominent social figures, have confirmed their attendance.

Established in 2022 by the Nkayi traditional leader, the event is more than just an awards ceremony; it is a celebration of identity and culture. The celebrations will kick off on Friday with a soccer tournament, featuring teams such as Dakamela Select, Bosso 90, Nkayi Academy and Nkayi United. This will set the stage for a musical gala in the evening, where over 30 artistes are expected to perform. The star-studded line-up includes South African Maskandi musician Putsununu, Platform One, Sikhosana Buhlungu, Indosakusa, Iyasa, Amaqaqa and Germany-based hip-hop queen Awa Khiwe.

From his base in Nkayi, Chief Dakamela expressed excitement about hosting the event for the third time.

“We launched these awards in 2022, initially targeting the Nkayi community. However, after the overwhelming response to our first edition in 2023, we saw the potential to expand and honour individuals who preserve our culture and excel in various fields.

“As we speak, final preparations are underway, with representatives from different ministries and sponsors ensuring everything is in place. We’re determined to make this edition the biggest and most successful yet,” said Chief Dakamela.

To accommodate the influx of visitors, special travel arrangements have been made. A bus from Bulawayo to Nkayi will depart on April 3 and return on April 6, with tickets available at a set fee.

“For those travelling from South Africa, Fast Jet has partnered with the awards to offer a discount on flights from Johannesburg to Bulawayo. Travellers from Harare to Bulawayo can also enjoy a discount on airfare,” the chief said.

“Camping facilities will be available for attendees who wish to immerse themselves in the full outdoor experience. Additionally, through the Isiphala seNkosi initiative, traditional-modern hybrid houses have been built to accommodate visitors at a fee, with proceeds supporting vulnerable members of the Nkayi community.”

Chief Dakamela also praised the government and local authorities for rehabilitating the Bulawayo-Nkayi road, which has long been a challenge for travellers.

“One of the major concerns from past editions was the poor road infrastructure, which discouraged some attendees. This year, we worked closely with government officials and rural councils to ensure the roads are in better condition, making travel smoother for everyone,” he said.

The Chief encouraged attendees to arrive early to fully enjoy the diverse cultural experience, which will include traditional music and dance, fashion shows, authentic traditional cuisine and inganekwane (folklore storytelling).

“This is more than just an awards ceremony – it’s a celebration of who we are as a people. I encourage everyone to come and experience the rich cultural heritage of Matabeleland North,” said Chief Dakamela.

With all preparations in place, Nkayi is ready to host one of the biggest cultural gatherings of the year.