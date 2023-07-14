All set for Defence Forces family fun day

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

All is set for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Executive Interaction scheduled for Gweru Golf Course tomorrow, 15 July.

The event, a brainchild of Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, is meant to bring the ZDF personnel and the community together for a family fun day.

While a golf tournament will be the major highlight of the day, there will be other activities like helicopter rides, horse rides, quadbikes, face painting, jumping castles, photo booths and video games among other activities.

Event organizer, Mr Antony Hapanyengwi said all proceeds will be channeled towards charity.

“This is a function that is meant to bring the army personnel closer to the community. This is a way of showing that army personnel are not animals but are people like us. Above all, the event is meant to raise funds that will be donated to the underprivileged whether in the army or the community,’ he said.

About 80 golfers from across the country, both males and females, are expected to take part.

Mr Hapanyengwi said even those who are not partaking are free to make donations.