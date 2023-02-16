All set for DJ Zandimaz 2nd annual homecoming

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS are at an advanced stage for DJ Zandimaz’ 2nd homecoming shindig that will be held at the Mystique Gardens on Sunday.

A star-studded lineup of artists from both South Africa and Zimbabwe will share the stage.

These are Mafikizolo, ExQ, Xosti, Cendric The MC, Hazel Mahazard, DJ Nospa, DJ Liz, DJ Slimza, Murphy Cubic, Michelle, Tyno, Tyniesmart, Asht, Mlungu Omnyama and the host DJ Zandimaz.

Speaking shortly after her arrival at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on Friday morning, DJ Zandimaz said she is in the country to do final touches of the event preparations.

“So far the preparations are going on well even though there are a bit of hiccups due to some sabotage which is a story for another day. Apart from that we are really getting there, God has been good.

“I touched down in Bulawayo today and we are hitting the ground running. The South African based artists will be arriving on Sunday morning and we are going to hold a press conference as they reach Bulawayo,” said DJ Zandimaz.

She said they will be adding a number of local artists to the lineup and they have made means to ensure that if there are rains tents are pitched.

