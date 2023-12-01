All set for Doek and Jeans event

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

It is all systems go for the Doek and Jeans event taking place at the Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Thabani Madhlayo, Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation spokesperson said: “We are happy to say that our preparations are on 95%. We are ready and have a lot of surprises in store for the people.”

With over a 1 000 participants having already purchased tickets, the event promises to be a memorable one.

The Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation expressed their gratitude to Simba Madzivire for sponsoring party buses to ferry women from the CBD to the venue, ensuring them convenient transportation.

One factor that has brought relief to the organisers is the gradual decrease in weather temperatures, ensuring a comfortable environment for attendees.

“We’re happy that the weather is becoming cooler so that on the day, we are actually in a safe environment as we won’t have high temperatures,” he said.

The Doek and Jeans event aims to bring women from various backgrounds to celebrate their existence.

– @TashaMutsiba