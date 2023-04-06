All set for Easter darts tourney

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

MILTON Boys High School is set to host the 2023 Easter darts tournament scheduled to start tomorrow and run until Sunday.

This will be the first Easter holiday festival since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which brought sporting disciplines to its knees. A total of eight provinces has confirmed their availability and over 150 participants are expected to take part.

There will be large numbers of players as the provinces are likely to have senior, junior and women’s teams at the tournament. The championship will be used to pick the best darts playing province in the country as they also build up to the August tournament which will contribute to national team selection.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, National Darts Association of Zimbabwe President, Meynard Moyo said the tournament will also play a part in developing and educating people more about the sport.

“It is going to be a great tournament with good organisation and will play a huge role in making people understand and fall in love with the game as many do not understand how darts are played,” said Moyo.

Moyo added that it will be free of charge for spectators and they hope people will come in numbers to watch and rally behind their teams and also get an understanding of the game. He hopes that people will get a new look at the sport after the championship.

If the matches end early on Sunday, a prize giving ceremony is set to take part on the day while a late end will result in the award ceremony taking place on Monday. [email protected]_malvin