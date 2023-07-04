All set for Enkundleni podcast, celebrating 10 years of Umahlekisa

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

UMAHLEKISA Comedy Club in partnership with Enkundleni online podcast is ready to host an exclusive show, Enkundleni Exclusive that will feature a live audience this Saturday.

The show which will be hosted at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon is part of the ongoing Umahlekisa Comedy Club 10th anniversary celebrations. It will feature performances from Ntando, Zwe, and Frank Chirisa as well as special performances by Adoe, and DJ Sida.

Enkundleni podcast is one of the popular Bulawayo podcasts. It has profiled many local artists on their work and social life issues. The podcast is the brainchild of DAB Three Events, one of the most influential media brands that seek to promote local art in the city.

The podcast has hosted a number of live shows which audiences assessed on social media platforms, hence the show scheduled for Saturday becomes the first to include a live audience.

Umahlekisa Comedy Club director Ntando Van Moyo said they are hoping that the show paves the way for more similar events.

“The show is a collaboration between us and Enkundleni podcast. This will be our very first podcast show to feature a live audience. We’re taking this as a first step towards similar shows in the future.

“It’s something that we’re very excited about as we continue to celebrate 10 years of existence as a club,” Moyo said.