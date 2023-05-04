All set for FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship

The stage has been set for the 2023 FBC Holdings Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship following the official handover of the hosting course Royal Harare Golf Club to the Sunshine Tour Zimbabwe Open Committee on Monday evening. Picture:FBC

Brandon Moyo in Harare, [email protected]

THE stage is set for the commencement of the much anticipated 2023 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship which starts today at Royal Harare Golf Club in Harare.

The flagship event that will feature the country’s professional and amateur golfers as well as participants from Southern Africa runs until Sunday.

Marketing and event promoter for the championship, Tendayi Gwatiringa said the stage is set for the country’s biggest golf tournament. Gwatiringa added that they are looking forward to high quality golf being displayed across the four days.

“Preparations are going on very well, we are on course, everything is in place. Yesterday (Tuesday) we held the first Pro-Am and that went on very well and today (yesterday) we had Pro-Am day two and it featured a lot of marquee players, top ranked professionals having a feel of the course and tomorrow (today) we start in earnest. Everything is actually on course.

“It’s the only time where you see quality golf in 365 day so they (golf enthusiasts) must come out here and have a feel of it.

“As Zimbabweans we are also proud in the sense that we got Robson Chinoi who has been doing very well on the Safari Circuit.

We also got Kieran Vincent who had maiden win on the Asian Tour and we also got some really top players on the Sunshine Tour. We are good to go,” said Gwatiringa.

Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) president Martin Chikwana shared similar sentiments as Gwatiringa, saying that everything is on the go.

Chikwana heaped praises to the tournament organising committee for doing a brilliant job as preparations have gone smoothly.

Defending champion, Albert Venter from South Africa who won his maiden Sunshine Tour last year will also be around for this year’s edition as well.

The Zimbabwe Open has since 1986 been won by three Zimbabweans, Anderson Rusike an amateur at the time of his victory, Nick Price and Mark McNulty.

In today’s first round, the morning session is expected to start at 0620hrs while the afternoon one starts at 1100hrs.

– @brandon_malvin