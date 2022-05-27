All set for Friday Late show

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

The monthly Friday Late show is set to give Bulawayo residents a special treat today as the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo joins the country in celebrating cultural diversity this month.

In a statement, the gallery announced that there will be additions to the usual lineup of acts and exhibitions. The event is set to kick off at 2PM.

“In addition to our usual epic lineup of performances and excitement, this Friday Late will be an extended event with a lot of interactive traditional and modern cultural activities in honour of the National Culture Month.

“There will be a free guided tour of the Ndebele Proverbs exhibition & a variety of fun and games like video gaming, traditional board games and interactive drumming sessions from 2pm-5pm. We wil close of the night with our electrifying lineup of musical performances from 5pm-8pm,” read the statement.

The show will be open to adults and children and will feature performances from Indigo Saint, Swazy,Poy,Larynx,JTG Palmer, Eland, Amaqaqa and Sekunjalo Ma Africa.