All set for Gwanda State University graduation

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ALL is set for the Gwanda State University (GSU) 2nd graduation ceremony where President Mnangagwa, who is Chancellor of all State Universities, is expected to cap 34 graduands.

The graduation is running under the theme: Towards Developing an Innovative Human Capital for Industrialisation in line with Vision 2030.

The graduands are drawn Faculties of Engineering and the Environment and the Faculty of Natural Resources Management and Agriculture.

GSU is mandated to come up with innovations that address Matabeleland South’s economies.

Matabeleland South’s economy is driven by agriculture and mining.

The graduands have taken their seats while their parents, spouses, and guardians are also in attendance.

Government officials are also in attendance.