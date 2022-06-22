All set for Gwanda’s DJ Drumz, Zagoe Radge album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for Gwanda’s finest musicians DJ Drumz and Zagoe Radge’s much-anticipated album launch taking place at the Phoenix Tshisanyama, popularly known as Eyadini.

The duo is set to launch a 12-track album titled Isphetho which is laced with messages of love and social life. The tracks are Amalanga, Amasixteen, Angifuni_ngawe, Dozi lami, December, Imali, Ipiano, Lovey dovey, Ngiyabulela, Shayi number, Sisuka kude, Uhlaleleni, Uyajola, Africa and a bonus track which is the album intro, Isphetho.

At the launch, the artistes will be supported by Kay Kid Umfanomsotho, Zhezhingtonz, Bry, Jovis Jovara Imbongi and Eltain. On the decks will be DJ Wyqlif, DJ Black Operator and DJ Sheriff.

DJ Drumz said people should gear up for a show that will awe them citing that the live launch will live up to its billing.

“People should expect a different sound in Zimbabwe which I can say is a more revised version of Amapiano. So far, we’ve played some of the singles from the album during our shows and people liked them.

“At the launch, we’ll raise the bar high so that we make people fall in love with our jams,” said DJ Drumz.

Said ZagoeRadge: “I hope that Zimbabweans will appreciate this album because it’s original. It’s actually an album that accommodates ‘ama2000’ and the elderly.” – @mthabisi_mthire