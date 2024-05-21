All set for Harris Lodges Cup final

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE final of the Harris Lodges Cup will be played at White City Stadium on May 31.

This is the second edition of the competition which is contested for by teams in the Bulawayo Police Interstations Soccer League.

The tournament sees 18 police stations taking part.

Over the past months, teams have been playing knockout matches and only four teams remain for the quarterfinals to be played on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Entumbane will face Sauerspark while Pumula face Tshabalala in other match.

One of the sponsors, Jordan Dube said the tournament is being sponsorsed to the tune of US$4 500.

“In this year’s tournament we have partnered with Young Women for ED and Pusheka Girl. For the final, we have also organised entertainment which will be provided by MaNine, INtombi ZoMqhangala and dancehall star Bazooka.

In the inaugural edition last year, Support Unit were crowned champions after they made light work of their opponents, Nkulumane Police Station, whom they beat 5-1 in the final.

