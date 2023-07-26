All set for Harry Allen fundraising dinner

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

AS means of helping refurbish Harry Allen Golf Club in Bulawayo, a jacket and tie fundraising dinner at King’s Kraal at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre in Bradfield.

The fundraising dinner is set for Friday and table bookings are pegged at US$30 per person. The dinner will be followed by a golf day on Saturday.

All the funds will be channeled towards the rehabilitation of the golf club which was gutted by fire in February after an electrical fault.

Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) president, Martin Chikwana said they are inviting people to book tables and wishes that more corporates will come on board to assist in the rebuilding of the club.

The fundraising dinner will also be graced by the ZGA Vice-President, Stalin Masiya. – @brandon_malvin