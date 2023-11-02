All set for inaugural Dab Three All Stars live show

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

LOCAL event organisers, DAB Three Events is on the verge of curating its inaugural “DAB Three Events All Stars” at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Renowned performers from the DAB Three Events stable, including Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Mandie Mae, Adoe, Marvelous, Great Stars Ijongosi, Ugagisa, DJ Sida, and Khwezi as a guest, will play in a varied lineup during the event.

One third of Dab Three Events, Archy Hadebe, said the gig aims to celebrate the stable’s artistes.

“This event is aimed at celebrating and pushing our own artistes and hopefully, every year, we’ll be having this show, bringing in new artistes as well that are coming on board to the DAB Three family. We have a huge pool of artistes who want us to take care of them, but we can only choose a few,” he said.

Dab Three is one of the few stables in town to curate events for its own artistes and Hadebe believes such a culture helps grow the sector.

“Organising and having our own artistes has helped the sector in huge deal in terms of realising the potential we have. It has helped the audience out there know of the talents that the city has. It has put our artistes on a pedestal and a look at artistes such as Mzistozz Mfanafuthi shows how critical hosting these events has been for them.

“Now, he’s getting bookings for shows of big magnitudes from these gigs that we organise ourselves.

“The sector is benefiting a lot and we want to take a lead in promoting talent from our city and beyond. As long as it’s local talent, the mood is always high and spirits raised as usual,” said Hadebe

“Preparations are going on smoothly and we have a number of food stalls also coming through so it shows that local events are on the ascendency. Patrons should expect fireworks and a bit of fashion from the house of urban fusion that we collaborated with to put up a great show for fashion lovers,” concluded Hadebe.

The event will serve as a prelude to the Mlambos Express Band album launch set for December 9, which Dab Three Events is also organising to end the year on a high. – @MbuleloMpofu