All set for inaugural Zimbabwe Wine Tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Veteran DJ Mzoe and sensational songstress Qeqe are billed to perform at the launch of the inaugural Zimbabwe Wine Tour that will be held this Saturday at The Mystique in Hillside.

The event which is all about creating interactions between producers and consumers will give wine lovers a chance to sample the ideal beverage for the festive season.

Thereafter, the tour will head to Harare on October 29 and 30.

Event organiser, JK Investment Group founder Joe Sikundla said the event will help promote African brands that are doing great in the wine business.

“The main objective of the Zimbabwe Wine Tour is to create interactive relationships between brands and end consumers in Zimbabwe. The tour seeks to facilitate exposure of the diverse African stories and authentic legacies that our stable winery, JK Investment Group holds,” said Sikundla.

Sikundla said Zimbabwe is the country of choice in the SADC region to jumpstart their vision, not because of any sentimental reasons as he is a Zimbabwean, but owing to the observation that the country has an interesting consumer landscape that resonates with their overarching strategies and aims.”

He said the brands on offer incorporate a range of products, from proudly local to award-winning.

“Some of our brands are internationally acclaimed but are still to gain foothold and accessibility in the African market. The group further seeks to do away with existing narrative and discourses by enabling access of Black-owned brands celebrating authentic legacies to be a part of the wide Pan African wine and beer landscape,” he said.

“Through our tour in a nutshell, we are embodying experiential marketing and facilitating the market. This event is one for all as it will be an event interested in all things wine and beer. It will be an opportunity for consumers to listen and engage as winemakers and beer brewers share their brand journey and stories.”

Sikundla said some of the brands that attendees should look forward to are the likes of Ukhamba beer, Matawi Gin, The House of Mandela, Sesfikile and Aslina.

“These brands range from the exquisite lines of red wine, white wine, honey gin, and craft beer. The event promises to be a great experience to many as they will get to encounter a whole en-suite experience intimately with the owners of the respective brands on offer at the wine picnic day,” said Sikundla. – @mthabisi_mthire