All set for KCD Mohadi soccer and netball tournament finals

Zanu PF Central Committee member and Bulilima MP Dingumuzi Phuti (standing left) and Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial Youth League chairman Moses Langa share a lighter moment during the Bulilima Constituency KCD Mohadi soccer and netball tournament held recently.

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PELANDABA Stadium in Gwanda, Matabeleland South will this weekend play host to the KCD Mohadi soccer and netball tournament finals.

Twelve soccer teams and netball teams will converge at the Rainbow Province’s premier venue representing 12 constituencies to take part in the two-day event set for Saturday and Sunday.

Knockout stages, third place play-offs will be played on Saturday while the final matches will be on Sunday with Vice President Mohadi in attendance.

A brainchild of the Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial Youth League, the tournament celebrates the revolutionary Vice President Kembo Mohadi who has dedicated his life to the sovereignty of his country. The Matabeleland South Youth League chairperson Moses Langa said preparations are going accordingly with teams from outside Gwanda set to arrive on Friday.