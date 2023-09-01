All set for Killer T show

Showbiz Reporter

THE stage is set for yet another exhilarating night at Bulawayo’s new home of local entertainment, Palace Hotel tonight.

He will share the stage with ZimDancehall star MaNine.

It will be an epic night when dance-hall chanter Killer T gives city revelers a time to remember at the iconic venue, which is said to have once housed the Queen of England.

The show will provide the perfect start to September, and the hype has been boosted and set as the Harare-based star will grace the Palace Hotel with his zealous performances well known for their magnetic effect on fans.

Hotel proprietor, Tapiwa Gandiwa, who has been big on supporting local artists from all over the country said it will be yet another memorable evening at the venue and urged fans to come out in their numbers.

“We are very excited; we are expecting a large crowd as always. This is good for the entertainment industry and our business as well. We are always keen to support the entertainment industry players and we will keep on hosting more local artists,” said Gandiwa.

Palace Hotel has in the past hosted immense crowd-pulling shows that have shut down roads leading to other leisure spots.

From Beverly Sibanda well known as Bev, Jah Signal, and Zoey the dancer, to Holy Ten, Mzoe 7, Ma9 and most recently South African superstar and Jerusalema hit maker, Master KG.

Tonight’s show is pegged at US$5 for general tickets and US$10 for VIP.