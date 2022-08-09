All set for Kokota Festival

09 Aug, 2022 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
All set for Kokota Festival Mzistozz Mfanafuthi

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS are at an advanced stage for the inaugural Kokota Festival which will be held in Bulawayo later this month.

The event, to be held August 27 at the Mitre Leisure and will be headlined by Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Kay Kid Mfanomsotho, Easi tRT, Mega Tronz, Metty Intombi Emfitshane, Kaira, Mphela X, Barrack Bhoza, Dusty, King Troy, Mc Troy, Browny, Ace Zella, Dusty, Savage, Skido Flex, Afro Legacy, Teekay G, Scarrah and Street King.

On the decks will be King SG, Party Crazy, Blackman, Dosto, Vuyo The Djay, Raftoe, Eazy Vert, Infinity Djays, African Swiss and MPrince.

Kokota Festival founder Browny said the idea behind the festival is to promote the new age sound.

“The event will be held twice a year with the second edition to be held in December at a date soon to be announced.

“Through the event we hope the new names in the industry will be given recognition and possible be given support to put our meaningful productions,” said Browny.

@mthabisi_mthire

