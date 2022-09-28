All set for Kwekwe Expo

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ALL is set for the 11th edition of the annual Kwekwe Expo, which kicks-off at the Kwekwe Mining Museum tomorrow.

The event returns after a two-year Covid-19-induced break and is expected to be bigger and better than the previous editions.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme: “Balancing between the Covid-19 impact and economic stability” and runs from 29 September to October 1.

Organisers say all preparatory processes have been finalised to ensure a smooth sail of the event.

Chairperson of the Kwekwe Publicity Association who are organisers of the expo, Mr Eric Musesengwe, said although they failed to lure the targeted 60 plus exhibitors, they had received a favorable response.

“We managed to get about 40 or so exhibitors who purchased stands with us and given that companies are smarting from the covid-19 pandemic, it’s a good number. We are ready to roll and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

Thursday will be a business day where judges and consumers will also tour the exhibition stands.

“It’s expected to be serious business while Friday is also a business day headlined by the business conference as well as the official opening ceremony,” he said.

Entrepreneur and Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) president, Dr Solomon Matsa, is expected to give e keynote speech at the business expo to be held at King Solomon’s Hotel before he officially opens the function at the main venue.

Among other keynote speakers is Midlands State University lecturer and lawyer, Mr Valentine Mutatu and an official from Sable Chemicals among others.

After the commissioning, there will be prize giving ceremony for exhibitors as well as for the primary and high school quiz competition.

Mr and Miss Expo pageant is expected to complete the business of the day later on Friday night. The last day is family fun day where families are allowed in to have fun and enjoy themselves.

“We are ready for the function and very confident that we will hold a successful event despite the Covid-19 disturbances,” said Mr Musesengwe.

Launched in 2011, the event is organized by the Kwekwe Publicity Association in conjunction with the Kwekwe City Council.