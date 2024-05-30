WATCH: All set for main Culture Month celebrations

Part of the crowd attending the Cultural Month opening event at Amakhosi Cultural Centre in Bulawayo yesterday

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Preparations are in full swing for this year’s main celebrations of Culture Month, with Vice President Kembo Mohadi set to grace the occasion tomorrow.

May is designated as Culture Month in Zimbabwe, marked by a series of provincial events leading up to the main celebration. Yesterday saw provincial launches in some parts of the country, with the main event scheduled for Chisumbanje’s Marega Primary School in Chipinge, Manicaland province.

This year’s theme, “Our Culture, Building Zimbabwe Brick by Brick”, underscores the role of culture in national development, with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) overseeing co-ordination of events aimed at promoting and developing arts.

NACZ communications and marketing officer, Agga Nyabinde confirmed that everything is set for the main event.

“All is set for the main event and we’d like to invite all ministries, development agencies, educational institutions, traditional leadership, the corporate world, development partners, civil society organisations, media and the nation to join in the Culture Month commemorations,” said Nyabinde.

He emphasised the importance of this year’s theme in aligning with national development objectives, urging Zimbabweans to wear cultural attire on Friday in solidarity with the Culture Month national celebrations.

In Bulawayo, celebrations were held at Amakhosi Cultural Centre yesterday, while Matabeleland South’s event will be at the Matobo Cultural Centre tomorrow. Harare’s celebrations were held at Cyril Jennings Hall in Highfield last week with Masvingo set to hold its celebration in Mwenezi.

Yesterday, Amakhosi Cultural Centre in Bulawayo was abuzz with excitement as it hosted the province’s launch of Culture Month, with thespian Zenzo Nyathi leading the event.

Artistic minds and members of the public gathered to celebrate arts and culture. The line-up included performances by groups such as Matojeni Melo-Maniacs, Loxion Crew, Deaf Arts National Cultural Entertainment and Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble.

The highlight of the event was Tennyson Primary School, winners of the Jikinya Dance Festival, who stole the show with their well-choreographed dance moves and co-ordinated vocals. — @mthabisi_mthire