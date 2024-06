Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S two remaining athletes will take to the final of their respective events at Japoma Stadium this afternoon with hopes for glory high.

Tapiwanashe Makarawu who holds a 200m 19.93 seconds and season’s best, is on lane three in the 1720 hours final.

He posted a fourth best time in the semis to earn the lane, while Ashley Miller had a seventh best time in the 400m hurdles which she will run.