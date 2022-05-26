All set for Mister, Miss Supranational finale

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TWELVE female models and five male models drawn from around the country are set to battle it out at the Mister and Miss Supranational finale set for the capital Harare on Saturday.

The pageant which is being held under the Mr and Miss Supranational World banner will take place at Long Chen Plaza at Casino Marina Convention Centre.

Touted among the three biggest pageants in the world, the pageant is being held in Zimbabwe for the first time. Auditions for models were conducted virtually.

Judges at the finale will be Samantha Tshuma, Emily Kachote, Hilda Mabu and Phoenix Media.

Mister and Miss Supranational Zimbabwe founder Farai Zembeni said: “Everything is in place for the finale that will start at 5pm. The models are already in boot camp in Harare. People should expect a diverse group of young and talented minds to rock the stage.

“The female contestants are Alexandria Nice, Ashley Blantina Kagande, Ashley Rumbidzai Muchena, Chantelle Sundayi, Everjoy Chirango, Nomatter Shamuyarira, Patience Nomazulu Gumbo, Reneitte Van Herdeen, Sthembiso Muchena, Tanaka Masamba, Tatenda Kimberly Mayoyo and Yollanda Chimbarami. The male contestants are Aaron Nare, Byron Mulinga, Reginald Tofara Muguto, Tatenda John Njanike and Vincent Nengu,” said Zembeni.

He said winners of the pageant will go on to represent the country in the global competitions taking place in July in Poland. – @mthabisi_mthire