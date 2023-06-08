All set for Msiz’kay’s #Indlu’ kaMrapper concert

Lizzy Nekhoma, [email protected]

Award-winning musician Msiz’Kay is gearing up for his highly anticipated fundraising concert dubbed the #Indlu’kaMrapper Campaign Concert.

The concert aimed at raising funds to build his dream home in Emganwini suburb is taking place tomorrow at The Oasis Creators’ Hub in Bulawayo.

Msiz’Kay has encouraged fans to continue purchasing their tickets early so as to support him to make his dream a reality.

In an interview, Msiz’Kay said he is feeling excited about the event.

“I’m feeling excited about the event and promise that it’ll be an awesome show as there’s a lineup of top-notch performers,” said Msiz’Kay.

Helping the artiste achieve his goal will be artistes, Amany, CTL, Indigo Saint, Luchi Shiki, Luminous, Ma9Nine, Mzoe 7, Noluntu J, Zimbiyana Jones, DJ Fritz, and DJ Crazy Dee, whom he will share the stage with.

He said is hoping to sell as many tickets before the show so as to boost his confidence.

He has set a target amount of US$30 000 in terms of money or building materials from the #Indlu’ kaMrapper Campaign Concert.

The concert which has gotten support from a number of corporates promises to be an unforgettable experience.

For winning the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards People’s Choice Award last year, the artiste was given a stand in the suburb. The prize was sponsored by TCI International, land developers and engineering contractors who officially handed over the stand located at Lot Two in Emganwini to Msiz’kay last year. After being presented with a 200 square-metre residential stand, Msiz’kay embarked on a mission to raise funds to start building his dream home.